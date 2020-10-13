15 Covid patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Oct 13 : The National Health Commission said on Tuesday that 15 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

There were 228 patients still being treated, including one in severe condition, the commission said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Altogether 80,729 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Monday, the commission said in its daily report.

As of Monday, a total of 85,591 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

