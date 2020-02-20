’15 crore will be tough on 100 crores’: AIMIM Waris Pathan

A+ A-

Kalburgi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan sparked a controversy with his ’15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores (Hindus)’ through a speech which he gave on Saturday last (February 15).

In a video that has gone viral and creating ripples, especially, in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, the former Byculla MLA while addressing an anti-CAA protest said:

“We need to work together, we need to snatch our Azadi. Time has now come to achieve Azadi, if we cannot achieve it, we should snatch it. They were mocking us for hiding behind women (during anti-CAA protests). Do not forget, these are lionesses who have come out and you are already sweating… Be aware and know what happens if we all (Muslims) unite,” said Pathan who is also spokesperson of his party in Maharashtra.

#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: …They tell us that we've kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Since December, women protesters have been staging a sit-in demonstration in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to oppose NRC and NPR, besides CAA. This protest has been continuing for over 60 days but to no avail.

Netizens have brutally trolled Pathan after the speech surfaced on social media.

These people are an equal threat to the country..like the hindutva brigade.. such people should ne put behind bars https://t.co/KiR2mRxLQU — Pratik Ranjan (@thehitmanranjan) February 20, 2020

@warispathan must be booked under sedition case immediately.



Along with this @asadowaisi must resign from his post as MP of Hindustan.@AmitShah @narendramodi @RajThackeray #RSS

Must give a strong answer to all those who have thinking like the idiot @warispathan . https://t.co/f5DpAx23Uj — Abhimanyu Dabas Khatri (@Abhimanyudkm) February 20, 2020