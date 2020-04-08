15 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in AP, tally goes up to 329

Amaravati: Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since last night, taking the total number of infected to 329, health department officials said on Wednesday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state now touched 329 while the active cases were 319, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 15 cases, six each from SPS Nellore and Krishna districts while three were reported in Chittoor district.

With 74 cases, Kurnool topped the chart in the state followed by SPS Nellore with 49, Guntur with 41 and Krishna 35.

In all, six patients had recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals while four have died so far.

Source: PTI

