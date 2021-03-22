15 Glamorous pictures from Lakme Fashion Week 2021

Mumbai: The star-studded event of Lakme Fashion Week 2021 witnessed its grand finale on Sunday with many known faces from the industry in attendance. The last day of LFW 2021 saw beautiful ladies of B-town including Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Aahana Kumra, Hina Khan, Lara Dutta and others scorching the ramp.

The actors showcased the couture of various designers at Lakme Fashion Week 2021. Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a boho-chic avatar as she walked for designer Ruchika Sachdeva.

Hina was seen wearing Tatwamm’s latest couture. Interestingly, on Saturday evening, she was also spotted at Manish Malhotra’s show where she flaunted his creation titled Nooraniyat.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan too gave a glimpse of their striking chemistry ahead of the release of their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, as they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday. While Kiara wore a blingy silver lehenga choli, Kartik opted for a black Indo-Western suit for the show that featured Manish’s new collection, Nooraniyat. Check out pictures from the Lakme Fashion show 2021 from their official Instagram page.

Lakme Fashion Week 2021 pictures: