15 held for organising ram fights in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One might have heard about the betting on cockfights in the city, but nowadays ram (male sheep) fights have become common in Hyderabad, forcing the police to crack down on the organisers.

In a recent case, the sleuths of the Commissioner’s taskforce have raided a place at Hakimpet in Banjara Hills and apprehended 15 organizers and also seized two rams from their possession.

Though the task force has seized the rams during the raid and handed them over to Banjara Hills police station, the cops were finding it tough to keep the seized animals in the station premises. In order to guard the rams, two police constables were deputed till they were handed over to the veterinary department.

A case has been registered against the ram fight organisers and sixty thousand cash was seized.