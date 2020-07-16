15 IAS officers re-shuffled in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Wednesday re-shuffled 15 IAS officers in state. Special Chief Secretary for Health A Santi Kumari has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary for Forests while OSD Telangana Bhavan New Delhi Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary health and family welfare.

According to the G.O Adhar Sinha IAS has been appointed as the Director General of Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI). Both the senior IAS officers were appointed relieving Principal Secretary for Irrigation from Full Additional Charge (FAC) of these posts.

Jyoti Buddha Prakash who underwent long term training programme and reported for duty, has been posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana State.Accordingly, senior IAS officer I Rani Kumudini has been appointed as Special Chief Secretary for Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, relieving Ahmad Nadeem from FAC.

Additional Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development L Sharman has been transferred and posted as District Collector of Nagar kurnool, relieving Sk Yasmeen Basha from FAC. Adilabad District Collector A Sridevasena is posted as Director of School Education relieving

Chitra Ramachandran from FAC. V Karuna has been posted as Commissioner for Public Health and Family Welfare. She will replace Yogita Rana who has been appointed as Commissioner of SC Development, relieving Rahul Bojja. He will continue as Secretary for SC Development, while T Vijaya Kumar has been posted as Special Secretary for SC Development.