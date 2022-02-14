15 Love-struck photos of celeb couples that will make you go aww

February 14, Valentine’s Day is finally here! Couples across the globe are celebrating the day of love by making grand gestures for their partners. People commemorate their love and companionship and express their feelings for each other on this day.

On this special day, let’s take a look at mushy pictures of celebrity couples that will surely make go aww. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, many couples keep painting the town red with their loved-up pictures on social media. Scroll down and check.

1. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

3. Sana Khan and Anas Sayyaid

4. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

5. Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh

6. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar

7. Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy

8. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

9. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

10. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

11. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

12. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

13. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

14. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

15. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor