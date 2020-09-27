15 new cases push COVID tally of Andamans to 3,774

The Union territory now has 171 active coronavirus cases, while 3,551 people have been cured of the disease

Published: 27th September 2020
Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,774 on Sunday as 15 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Six new patients have travel history, while nine fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Twenty-three more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 171 active coronavirus cases, while 3,551 people have been cured of the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 56,059 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 173 reports are awaited and the remaining have been received, the official added.

Source: PTI

