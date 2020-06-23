15 staff including IPS officer affected with COVID-19 at TSPA

Hyderabad: After Hyderabad police, corona virus has affected RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA). After one hundred random samples were collected from the staff, out of which as many as 15 were found to be infected with the COVID-19. Among the infected staff includes a IPS officer and two officers of Additional SP rank.

The first corona virus case came into light after a woman staff at TSPA who had under went a surgery was affected with the dreaded virus. According to the sources, all the positive staff are found to be Asymptomatic. More test results are awaited today.

There are 1,900 cadet sub-inspectors and woman constables are undergoing training at the TSPA.