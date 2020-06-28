15-year-old boy dies after being bitten by snake in bed

By Sameer Published: June 28, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
snake
Representational Photo

Lakhimpur: A 15-year-old boy died after being bitten by a black cobra who had slipped inside his mosquito net at Jamalpur village.

Chiko was sleeping with the other family members inside the mosquito net on Saturday, when the snake bit him.

Boy screamed in pain

The boy screamed in pain and other family member woke up to see the snake on his bed.

They managed to bring Chiko out of the bed and took him to a nearby medical facility but he was declared brought dead by the doctor.

Neighbours catch snake

The neighbours later managed to catch the snake with the mosquito net and released him in the nearby forest area.

Source: IANS
