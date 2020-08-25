15-year-old killed, one injured in firing by miscreants in Delhi

The boy was declared brought dead at the Trauma Centre.

By Mansoor Published: 25th August 2020 9:43 am IST
Journalist shot dead in UP's Ballia

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old suffered injuries after a group of miscreants allegedly resorted to firing and stabbing in south Delhi’s JJ Camp Tigri late on Monday night.

Amman alias Mohd Ali, a resident of resident Camp Tigri, who suffered injuries in the incident has been shifted to Safdarjang Hospital, where he stated that a group of boys attacked him, the police said.

Two cases including murder and attempt to murder have been registered by the Delhi Police.

Source: ANI
