15-yr-old girl raped in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district

Muzaffarnagar: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused took the girl to his house and raped her on Tuesday, following which her family members lodged a complaint, Station House Officer Yogesh Sharma said.

The youth also threatened the girl of dire consequences, if she reported the matter to anyone, he said.

Sharma said a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

The youth is at large, police said.

Source: PTI

