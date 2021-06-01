150 cases booked for Covid-19 drugs black marketing: DGP to HC

Hyderabad: The DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy on Tuesday told the HC that they had booked 150 cases against those who tried to sell covid medicines in black market.

In his counter, He also told the HC that they booked 7.49 lakh cases against the violators Covid 19 norms between April 1,2021 to May 30,2021.

The DGP further said that of the total cases 4.18 lakh were filed against those who did not wear face masks and added that a fine amount of Rs. 35.81 crore was imposed against the violators. He also said that the department had booked 41872 cases against those who did not maintain social distance.