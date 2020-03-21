150 GHMC teams in field to track down those coming from abroad

Hyderabad: As part of activities taken up to control spread of Corona virus, 150 GHMC teams are in the field, to track and to find out those who have come from abroad recently. The teams are verifying and getting details of their health and also of their family members, said GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar.

As per the orders of the government, the people who have come from abroad should remain in house quarantine for a period of 14 days compulsorily. He also said those who disobeyed the orders of the Government, they will be shifted to designated quarantine centers, he added. The teams, who are in the field found any person having symptoms of Corona virus, they will immediately inform to the control room, accordingly they will shifted by ambulance to the isolation centers for further treatment. So far, the teams verified 1,400 persons at their houses and found no one with corona virus. The Commissioner also said the field teams were equipped with safety kits.

The Commissioner asked if any person suffering from symptoms of Corona virus should immediately inform by helpline No.104. As per the directions of the Government, the GHMC was coordinating with the District Collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Sangareddy. Regarding sanitation, the GHMC was lifting garbage of 6,200 to 6,400 Metric tones of Garbage daily.

GHMC is taking up special sanitation at places where positive cases reported and at reported Home Quarantine places. They are also taking special sanitation drive at isolation areas. The Entomology wing and EVDM wings taking up spraying as specified by the Government.

To create awareness on prevention and precautions on spread of corona virus hoardings were erected at Junctions and various places in the city and distributing pamphlets printed in Telugu, Urdu and English. Also distributing pamphlets on guidelines to be followed by the Home Quarantine person and their families. GHMC also taking steps to stamp to those who are Home quarantine. Commissioner appealed to the Citizens to follow as per the directions given by the Chief Minister that not to come out from Sunday 6 AM to Monday AM as part of Janata Curfew.

