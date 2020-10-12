150 models attended Saudi Crown Prince’s secret party in 2015

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had hosted a secret party in Maldives in 2015 which was attended by nearly 150 women models.

A recently released book has claimed that Mohammed bin Salman arrived at the resort only after the models were tested and found safe from sexually transmitted diseases. The book ‘Blood and Oil’ authored by Bradley Hope and Justin Scheck exposes Mohammed Bin Salman’s ruthless quest for power, his toys, and a 2015 party

The party and Mohammed bin Salman’s visit were kept secret and the staff was not allowed to keep smart phones. They were permitted to use only Nokia 3310.

According to The Print, the models had arrived from Brazil or Russia to Male, the capital of the Maldives. Only after the women were tested for sexually transmitted diseases in a medical center and settled into their villas, did the seaplanes carrying Mohammed bin Salman and his friends arrive.