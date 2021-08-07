150-year-old marriage certificate goes viral – Pic inside

An employee of a thrift store found a marriage certificate which is 150-year-old. The store wants to hand over the certificate to the family members of the couple.

The certificate was found by Pan Phelps, an employee at the Hope Chest Thrift Store in Bolivia when he was cleaning an antique painting that dates back to 1889. It was issued to the New Jersey couple, William and Katey who got married on April 11, 1875.

Now, the executive director of Hope Harbor Home that runs the thrift store is trying to find the relatives of the couple.

On Facebook, he shared the photograph of the painting and the marriage certificate and wrote, “Alright Facebook world, I need a miracle. We here at Hope Harbor Home and Hope Chest Thrift Store(s) need you to do your magic. Like, share, and comment on this post and lets see if we can make this happen!! Yesterday when at the Hope Chest Store in Bolivia we began to look at an old picture that had been donated. The image was a little girl putting flowers in a black dog’s collar. The words on the top read, “Christmas Number Illustrated London News 1889″. That’s not the coolest part though. Upon looking at the back it was discovered that beneath the paper was a hidden file folder. This file, contained the Marriage Certificate of a New Jersey couple. The date of the vows, was April 11th, 1875! This is a true treasure and was obviously, at one point in time, protected. As a society we have lost the value of story telling so its safe to assume that the story of the stowaway marriage certificate got lost in the generations that followed it. But….HOW COOL would it be if we could find the family of this couple?!?! Let’s see what we can do! Please SHARE SHARE SHARE!!”.

At the end of the post, he also mentioned his email id i.e., executivedirectorhhh@gmail.com.