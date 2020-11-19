1,500 illegal shanties demolished in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 19 : A team of District Town Planner (DTP) carried out a demolition drive at an illegal 1,500 shanties spread over five acres of land in residential sectors-58 and 61 here on Thursday.

The demolition drive was conducted by the officials of the enforcement wing of the DTP and was carried out under heavy police protection.

Over 100 police officers were present at the spot to give cover to the officials. There was a stray incident of stone-pelting allegedly by those living in the shanties, said District Town Planner (enforcement) RS Batth, adding that the matter was quickly resolved by the police personnel present at the spot.

They had tried to stop the demolition drive by setting some slums on fire but were managed by the police force and the drive was completed till 5 p.m.

The police have also detained several people in an attempt to obstruct government work.

“We were receiving several complaints by the residents of nearby sectors about these illegal shanties. We will not flourish such illegal activities in Gurugram and will soon recommend strict actions against such people who are intentionally developing such illegal structures,” Batth said.

