1500 kg of cannabis seized in Odisha

Malkangiri: A 22-year-old man was arrested after around 1500 kilograms of cannabis, estimated to be valued at over Rs 60 lakh, was recovered from a mini-truck in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, police said on Sunday.

The vehicle, which was being driven by the man, was intercepted during patrolling on the Rekhapali-Darakonda road on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Saturday night.

During a search, 1,501 kg of cannabis was found in 50 packets in the vehicle, which was going to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Its driver, a resident of Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, was arrested.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.