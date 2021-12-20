15,000 candidates make the cut at job fair conducted by JNTU-H

Hyderabad: Over 15,000 candidates made it to the next rounds of the interview at the two-day job fair conducted by the University-Industry Interaction Centre, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

The initial round of interviews was conducted over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Over 71,000 students had registered for the mega job fair. It was organised by the University in association with the Ipuna Human Development Society and Sewa International, New Delhi.

Union Minister of state for skill development Rajeev Chandrasekhar extended greetings to the institution for organising the job fair. JNTU-H vice-chancellor Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy congratulated selected candidates and the companies for selecting the right talent for their business.

A JNTU press release said, “As per the information from HRs, approximately 10,000 job offers were rolled out for different job profiles and 15,000 candidates have been shortlisted for further process of interviews.”