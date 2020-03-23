1,500,000 Britons asked not to leave house for 12 weeks

London: The UK’s National Health Services (NHS) have asked one and half million Britons, who were most at risk from the novel coronavirus, to stay at home “at all times” for at least 12 weeks.

“The NHSwill be contacting these people in the coming days urging them to stay at home for a period of at least 12 weeks,” the Metro newspaper quoted Communities Minister Robert Jenrick as saying on Sunday.

Children and adults already suffering from serious health conditions face the highest risk of needing hospital treatment for the deadly virus, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The government has strongly advised people who fall into the high-risk categories to exercise “shielding” measures by staying at home at all times and avoid any face-to-face contact.

The DHSC said people with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that significantly increase infection were also classed as high-risk.

The UK has so far reported 281 deaths and 5,683 confirmed cases.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.