15,223 more beneficiaries vaccinated in Karnataka

By IANS|   Published: 20th January 2021 12:05 am IST
Bengaluru, Jan 19 : Of the 32,205 beneficiaries targetted for vaccination against coronavirus across Karnataka on Tuesday, only 15,223 took the shot, the state Health Department said.

“With 15,223 healthcare warriors taking the jab across the southern state, 47 per cent of the target was achieved during the day,” said the department in a statement.

Out of 356 sessions planned for the day across the state, 346 were held.

With 4,310 of the 5,117 warriors taking the shot, Tumakuru district had the highest coverage of 84 per cent in the state, followed by Chikkamagaluru with 70 per cent coverage, as 552 of the 787 targetted were vaccinated.

In Bengaluru, 4,288 of the 12,707 targetted took the vaccine, accounting for 34 per cent of the target.

Kalaburagi had the lowest coverage of 20 per cent, as only 20 of the 100 targetted beneficiaries received the vaccine. Dharwad also had 20 per cent coverage, as only 174 of the 851 warriors were vaccinated.

Vaccination was not held in 6 districts – Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

