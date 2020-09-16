1,590 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally to 58,244

Srinagar, Sep 16 : Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 1,590 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 58,244, while 18 deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the UT’s Covid death toll to 932.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that of the 18 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 11 were from Jammu division and 7 from Kashmir division. Of the 1,590 new cases, 832 were from Jammu division and 758 from Kashmir division.

So far, 58,244 have been infected by coronavirus in the UT out of which 932 have died while 37,809 persons have recovered completely.

There are 19,503 active cases in J&K at present, out of which 10,954 are in Jammu division and 8,549 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.