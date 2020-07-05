1,590 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in Telangana

By Safoora Published: July 06, 2020, 1:45 am IST
Old City Hyderabad COVID-19
Coronavirus cases rising in Old City of Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Sunday reported 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 23,902, officials said.

After the steepest single-day hike of 1,892 cases on Friday and 1,850 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the numbers came down to below 1,600.

According to the director of public health, the state also saw seven deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll to 295.

Hotspot Greater Hyderabad accounted for 1,277 new cases. Medchal and Rangareddy district bordering Greater Hyderabad reported 125 and 82 cases.

A total of 5,290 samples were tested since Saturday. The cumulative number of tests rose to 1,15,835.

As many as 1,166 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the number of recoveries mounted to 12,703. The director said 10,904 people were undergoing treatment.

The Health Department on Sunday also shared age and gender wise data of people tested positive. As many as 20,091 people were aged between 13 and 60 years. They included 13,186 males and 6,905 females.

Only 2,627 were above the age of 60 years. They included 1,733 males and 894 females. The number of children below 12 years who tested positive are 1,184.

Source: IANS
