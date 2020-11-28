1,598 new corona cases in Gujarat, 1,523 more recoveries

Gandhinagar, Nov 28 : Gujarat on Saturday recorded 1,598 new coronavirus cases, taking its total tally to 2,06,714. A total of 1,523 more patients were discharged, even as the state’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,953 with 15 more fatalities.

Till now, 1,87,969 patients have been discharged in the state. The state has 14,792 active cases, of which 14,703 patients are stable whereas 89 are critical and still on ventilators.

The new cases were detected from 69,887 samples tested during the past 24 hours even as corona infections were on the rise, with significant numbers coming from Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Banaskantha, Patan, and Jamnagar.

Ahmedabad reported 357 new cases, Surat 284 cases, Vadodara 179 cases, Rajkot 151 cases, and Gandhinagar 67 cases.

Banaskantha followed with 58 cases, Mahesana 57, Patan 50, Jamnagar 40, Kheda 32, Dahod 29, Junagadh 28, Bhavnagar and Sabarkantha (27 each), Anand and Mahisagar (25 each), Panchmahals 24, Bharuch and Morbi (19 each), Amreli 18, Kutch 16, Surendranagar 13, Gir-Somnath 12, Narmada 9, Aravalli 7, Devbhumi Dwarka and Chotta Udepur (6 each), Botad, Valsad and Navsari (3 each), and Porbandar and Tapi (two each).

In November till date, 33,770 cases have been registered in Gujarat, at an average of 1,206 cases daily.

Of the 15 latest COVID-19 deaths, 10 were reported in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Vadodara.

A total of 2,033 deaths have so far been reported in Ahmedabad, 896 in Surat, 218 in Vadodara, 174 in Rajkot, 98 in Gandhinagar, 68 in Bhavnagar, 49 in Patan, 34 in Jamnagar, 33 each in Kutch and Junagadh, 33 in Mahesana, 32 in Banaskantha, 27 in Amreli and 25 in Gir-Somnath.

Gujarat’s mortality rate is stable at 1.91%.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 76,90,779 tests in Gujarat, of which 74,84,065 were found negative.

As many as 5,16,772 persons are quarantined, including 5,16,639 at home and 133 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

