Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 25th July 2022 10:57 am IST
15th President's swearing-in ceremony
Droupadi Murmu being sworn-in as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of her swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President-elect Droupadi Murmu with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind prepares to leave for Parliament for her oath ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: President’s Bodyguards wait at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, July 25, 2022. President-elect Droupadi Murmu is set to take oath at Parliament. PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: President’s Bodyguards wait at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, July 25, 2022. President-elect Droupadi Murmu is set to take oath at Parliament. PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

