16 from J&K crack UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019

Srinagar: 16 aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir and two from Ladakh have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam-2019.

Among the 829 successful candidates declared by the UPSC, Abhiskhek Augustsya from Jammu is ranked at 38 followed by Sunny Gupta (148), Dev Ahuti from Jammu (177), Parth Gupta (240), Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo (248), Asif Yousuf Tantray (328), Namgyal Angmo (323) Nadia Beigh (350)–Kupwara, Aftab Rasool (412)—from Trehgam Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Ganie (628)— Hailing from a remote village of Gheeboom Kokernag, Majid Iqbal Khan (638)—a resident of shangus Anantnag, Stanzin Wangyal (716), Rayees Hussain (747), Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin Sharafuddin (778), and Syed Junaid Adil (822).

According to a notification issued by the UPSC, from this year onwards, there will be no upper-age relaxation for applicants taking the civil services examination 2020 who are domicile of Jammu and Kashmir between 1980 and 1989.

The UPSC had announced 796 vacancies in the India’s bureaucracy to be filled through the civil services examination 2020.