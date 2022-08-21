16 killed in traffic accident in Turkey

The accident on the Gaziantep-Nizip highway which took place on Saturday involved a passenger vehicle, a bus, an ambulance and the rescue teams.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st August 2022 9:08 am IST
Representative Image

Ankara: Sixteen people were killed and 21 others injured in a traffic accident on a highway in Turkey’s southeastern Gaziantep province.

Gaziantep Governor Davut Gul said on his Twitter account that a passenger vehicle had an accident first, then a bus overturned 200 metres behind the accident and hit the rescue teams, Xinhua news agency reported.

The casualties included two journalists, four healthcare workers and three firefighters, the Governor added.

A large number of policemen and medical staff were dispatched to the site.

The section of the highway towards the Nizip direction was closed to transportation.

