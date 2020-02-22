16 lakh people joined AAP after it won Delhi polls: Minister

A+ A-

New Delhi: The popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has increased after it registered a resounding victory in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai claimed that more than 16 lakh people have given a missed call on its number in the last 12 days of which one lakh each are from BJP-ruled Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Rai said: “AAP government has given a new model of nation building in Delhi which the public has acknowledged by voting the party to power. The party launched a missed call number on February 11 for those who wished to be a member of the party. Since then more than 16 lakh people have joined the party through that.”

Sharing the details, Rai said 172,269 people from Delhi, 181,212 people from Uttar Pradesh and more than one lakh people from Gujarat called on the missed call number.

The party will run a nation building campaign in 20 states from February 23 to March 23 through which the party will try to connect with more people, said the senior AAP leader.

The party has also appointed conveners for all the states.