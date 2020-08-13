16 new cybercrime police stations set up in UP

Till now, the state had just two such police stations, one each in Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar

By Mansoor Published: 13th August 2020 11:42 am IST
Lucknow: Sixteen new cybercrime police stations have been set up in Uttar Pradesh to check growing cases of crime in the virtual domain, an official said on Thursday.

Till now, the state had just two such police stations, one each in Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

With this, there are 18 cyber crime police stations in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Directives have been issued to make available closed user group (CUG) numbers of officials posted in these police stations on social media so that common people come to know about them, he said.

Awasthi said cybercriminals have been adopting new ways to defraud people such as in the name of online delivery of daily use items, PM CARES Fund or schemes being run by the government to ward off the blow of the pandemic.

Source: PTI
