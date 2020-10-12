16-year-old arrested for sending rape threats to Dhoni’s daughter Ziva

Ahmedabad: Police in Gujarat arrested a 16-year-old boy from Mundra in Gujarat for allegedly sending threats against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s minor daughter Ziva. The teenager has accepted to the offense, police said.

The authorities picked the boy from Mundra’s Namna Kapaya village in the Kutch region of Gujarat. The teenager is a student of 12th standard and confessed to have issued rape threats to baby Ziva, as per Kutch police. According to reports, he will be handed to Ranchi police.

Speaking to the media, Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh said, “The class 12 student was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back”.

According to PTI, Ranchi police had shared the information about the boy with the Kutch (West) police and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message of rape threats to Ziva, Singh said.

Dhoni is captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.

Rape threats to Ziva

The disturbing threats for Dhoni’s daughter Ziva came after Dhoni-led CSK failed to chase the target of 168 runs against KKR and lost the match on Tuesday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were on the receiving end of social media trolling after CSK failed to chase down the target of 168 set by KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

As Dhoni’s team failed to perform, the trolls took to social media to send threats against his 5-year-old daughter Ziva. These were not just any threats; they were threats of rape and physical violence. The threats appeared on Dhoni and his wife Sakshi’s Instagram accounts following Wednesday’s loss.

Prior to arresting the boy, Ranchi police have also beefed up the security at MS Dhoni’s farmhouse in Ranchi