16-year-old invents app to access elevators to avoid COVID spread

Hyderabad: Mohammed Omar Khan, a 16-year-old found an innovative solution to avoid the transmission of germs through buttons of the lifts. The young enthusiast aims to become a scientist and embarking upon the path of APJ Abdul Kalam.

Speaking to Omar, it was found that he had always ventured into the streams of innovation, internet, technology and mechanic.

Quoting Nicholas Moon, PhD, Director of Technical and Regulatory Affairs at Microban Europe he said, “It is easy to see that in some environments, perhaps especially airports and hotels where there are thousands of people from different places regularly touching lift buttons, they could be a major potential point for cross-contamination and the spread of disease.”

He also, mentioned how the elevator buttons have 40 times more bacteria than the public toilet seat. “Even if the buttons are cleaned regularly, the potential for the build-up of bacteria is high,” he said quoting the study of the University of Toronto.

Technology and innovation were not his interest. There were also concerns for the society and his family which had made him do so.

The device

Omar’s concept is based on IoT (Internet of Things) technology which is robust and can be installed in any elevator easily. The device is autonomous. The elevator can be accessed either through the app or scaning the QR code on the phone. This would enable access to the buttons. It allows the users to operate the elevator from their Smartphone without touching elevator buttons and putting their lives at risk. This system can be installed in apartments, offices, homes, malls and etc.

Omar said, “The product is ready for sale. Any elevator company like Hitachi, Mitsubishi, Kone or Otis can also come forward to buy.”

The device is already installed by Omar and in his relatives house.

The innovator

Omar is pursuing his intermediate second year in Math and physics from MS Educational Academy. He is the eldest son of Mohammed Najeeb Khan who is a Real Estate dealer. Omar had also received several awards both in the state and country level.

The innovator is a resident of White Palace, Dargah Khaleej Khan, Himayat Sagar.

For queries kindly contact Omer Khan

Gmail:omarkhan1161@gmail.com