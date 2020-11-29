16-year-old Nepal girl travels to MP to meet her FB friend: Police

Sehore: A 16-year-old girl from Nepal travelled to Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh to meet her Facebook friend, a 20-year-old man, only to be handed over to a children welfare committee in Bhopal, police said on Sunday.

The girl, a resident of Kathmandu, told the police she had been in touch with the man, who lives in Ashta town in Sehore district, since the last two years via Facebook, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Mohan Sarwan told reporters.

“The girl told us that she flew to India from Kathmandu. She then travelled on buses in various cities in India before reaching her destination on Saturday”

the SDOP said.

He said the girl’s Facebook friend, who works in a medical store in Ashta, informed the police about her arrival.

“The girl has been handed over to Bhopal’s Children Welfare Committee after her sample was taken for COVID-19.

The committee will take further action on sending her back,” Sarwan added.

Source: ANI

