161 more Covid cases outnumber 147 recoveries in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 6 : Coronavirus infections outnumbered recoveries in Telangana on Saturday, registering 161 new positive cases, raising the state’s tally to more than 2.95 lakh, even as 147 more people recovered from the virus.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of infections, 28, in the past 24 hours, followed by Medhcal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Warangal Urban (10 each) and Karimnagar and Nalgonda (9 each).

Among other places, Siddipet (7), Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagityal, Khamma, Mancherial, Sangareddy and Vikarabad (6 each) and Jangaon and Peddapalli (5 each).

Although the total number of cases crossed 2.95 lakh, active cases currently stand at 1,977, more than the neighbouring Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, one more patient succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide Covid death toll to 1,608.

The southern state’s Covid fatality rate currently stands at 0.54 per cent, compared to the national average of 1.4 per cent.

Helped by 147 more recoveries, total recoveries crossed 2.91 lakh, slashing the gap between total cases and recoveries.

The southern state’s recovery rate is higher, 98.78 per cent, than the national average of 97.2 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 35,421 more samples for the virus, increasing the total number of tests over 80.6 lakh.

Per million population, the state tested 2.16 lakh samples.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.