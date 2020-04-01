167 who returned from Nizamuddin quarantined: Himachal DGP

Shimla: A total of 167 people who returned to Himachal Pradesh after attending the congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month have been quarantined, Director General of Police Sitaram Mardi said here on Wednesday.

The DGP said they were identified and quarantined in different districts of the state.

The highest 53 people have been quarantined in Baddi, followed by 35 in Una, 32 in Sirmaur, 23 in Shimla, 10 each in Kangra and Chamba and four in Mandi, SP (Law and Order) Khushal Sharma said.

Source: PTI

