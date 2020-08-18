1682 new cases and eight deaths reported in Telangana on Monday

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,682 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of cases in the state to 93,937 and total deaths to 711. Out of the total, 235 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, followed by Rangareddy (166) and Warangal Urban (107) districts.

The case fatality rate in Telangana also stands at 0.75% compared to the national average of 1.92%, according to the daily media bulletin issued by the state’s Public Health and Family Welfare department. The bulletin also stated that 46.13% have died of Covid-19 and 53.87% due to co-morbidities in the state.

So far in the state, 2,070 people also recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 72,202. Telangana’s recovery rate stands at 76.86%, as against the national average of 72.51%.

As many as 19,579 samples were tested by Monday, taking the total tests done in the state to 7,72,928. Results of 560 samples were awaited.

Meanwhile, in an interaction held with the chief ministers last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting also directed the Telangana government to ramp up testing to effectively battle the virus.

The state machinery is also on high-alert due to incessant rains from the past four days inundating several low-lying areas. Several hundreds of people stranded in the floods were rescued.