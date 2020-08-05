17 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Aug 5 : The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 17 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

There were 810 patients still being treated, including 36 in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 79,047 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 84,491 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported in the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.