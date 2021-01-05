17 persons convicted for drunken driving in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: Continuing the crackdown against drunken driving the Rachakonda police have intensified the checking and successfully securing convictions of the violators.

On Tuesday the Bhongir court convicted two persons for 10 days and 17 others were sentenced to different period jail term and asked to undertake community service.

According to the DCP Traffic Rachakonda Mohammed Tajuddin Ahmed, for the first offence, the violators would be imposed a penalty of Rs 10000 and or upto 6 months of imprisonment and for second or subsequent offence, a penalty of Rs 15000 and/or imprisonment of upto 2 years.

Also, their DLs are being seized and forwarded to the concerned RTOs for suspension/revocation as per Section 19 of the MV Act, 1988.

It is reiterated that the citizens shall exhibit sense of responsibility and take all precautions not to drive under the influence of alcohol at any cost.

Many people who are caught in in drunken state believe that that they had had only a limited quantity of alcohol and it has had no effect on them and they can drive perfectly.

Tajuddin Ahmed said that, it is just a misconception. The accidents data clearly point out that the driving under the influence of alcohol is one of the major causes of road accidents. The legally permissible limit of alcohol in blood in India is only 30 mg/ 100 ml of blood.

The effect of alcohol on human body is not uniform on all persons and it depends on numerous factors. No one can be under the impression that the lesser quantity of alcohol would have no effect on the behaviour.

The police urged the citizens need to be alert and make alternative modes for travel when they are under the influence of alcohol and be safe.