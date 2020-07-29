17 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Posted By Qayam Published: 29th July 2020 4:03 pm IST

Kabul: At least 17 Taliban terrorists were killed and 11 others injured in clashes with security personnel in northern Faryab province, Afghanistan’s defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The clashes took place on Tuesday in Dawlat Abad and Almar districts of the province as “the Taliban were planning to attack security checkpoints and the forces prevent their attacks with air support of the Afghan air forces,” TOLOnews quoted the ministry’s statement as saying.

“A military commander of the Taliban is also among the wounded. Three motorbikes and the group’s camp was also destroyed,” the statement said.

The Taliban did not comment on the clashes.

Source: ANI
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close