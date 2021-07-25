17-year-old boy beaten to death over love affair in Muzzafarpur

Muzaffarpur: A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death and his genitals were mutilated in Bihar’s Muzzafarpur on Friday over an alleged love affair by the family of the girl.

An FIR has been registered in the killing of Saurabh Kumar, which took place in Kanti’s village Rampur on Saturday morning.

“Prima facie shows that the man was killed over an alleged love affair. He was beaten and his genitals were cut off. Post mortem is being done and further details about the injuries will be revealed after the report comes,” said Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Muzzafarpur (City).

SP added that a probe is underway in the matter.

Later, in a statement, Kanti Police Station has informed that the prime accused Sushant, along with three others have been arrested in connection with the matter.

“Saurabh Kumar (17) of village Rampur, died on Friday night during treatment after he was beaten. After that, the family members of the deceased disrupted the law and order situation at the house of one Sushant Pandey in Muzzafarnagar on Saturday. Police acted swiftly and arrested Sushant Pandey, who is the prime accused of killing Saurabh Kumar,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased informed ANI that Sushant intimidated him and his family.

“The girl and the boy have been talking to each other. When the families don’t agree to the match, we sent our boy to another city for work. He was in town for his sister’s marriage when the incident happened. Sushant Pandey (brother of the girl involved in the love affair) called Saurabh to his house and along with others beat him. Later, he called me and put a pistol on my ear to make me sign a statement saying Saurabh was handed over to us alive,” said the deceased’s father.