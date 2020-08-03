17-year-old footpath dweller Asma gets admission in KC college

Mumbai: Asma Sheikh, a 17-year-old footpath dweller, who had scored 40 percent in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, conducted by the Maharashtra state board got admission in KC College, Mumbai.

Congress leader helped Asma in getting admission in KC college

Milind Deora, Congress leader helped her in getting admission in the college. He wrote, “Delighted that Asma has secured the option to study at Mumbai’s prestigious KC College. My deepest gratitude to Principal @DrBagla_KCC, @N_Hiranandani & the management of @HSNCUniversity for heeding my request. Makes #RakshaBandhan all the more special!”.

Earlier, talking to media persons, Asma Sheikh had said, “I have been working very hard to be able to study. I would even use the street light in the night, just to be able to read. I usually studied during the night because it is less crowded then.”

How she studied during monsoon season

When asked how she managed to study during the monsoon season she admitted that it was difficult.

“Yes it’s a bit difficult to study during the rainy season. But my father used to make a plastic shade,” said Asma.

Sharing his happiness over Asma’s result, her father Salim Sheikh said, “I am very happy that my daughter has scored 40 percent and it’s a proud movement for me. I only studied till the first standard. People staying here on the footpath hardly study.”

Salim does not have any fixed regular employment. He makes odd sales like selling juice, corn on the streets of Mumbai.

“I came here with my father and have been living here since my childhood. I will be happy if my daughter can make her life stable and successful,” he concluded.