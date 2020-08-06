17-year-old gang-raped in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP): A teenager was allegedly raped by four men in Rasda area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, police said on Thursday.

“The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the girl, aged around 17, reached Rasda railway station from Mau to visit her maternal grandmother. Four men followed her and asked her to sit in a e-rickshaw, offering to drop her to the destination,” ASP Sanjay Yadav said.

The accused, falling in the 25-35 age bracket, took the girl to a secluded place, allegedly raped her and fled the spot, he said.

Hearing screams of the girl, villagers informed the police, which lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the four and arrested them, the ASP said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and her report is awaited, police said.

Source: PTI
