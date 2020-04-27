17-year-old girl commits suicide after being gangraped

Aligarh: A 17-year-old girl who was gangraped by two persons committed suicide by hanging herself on Saturday. This incident took place in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Panchayat did not take stern action

As per the details furnished by Aligarh Superintendent of Police Muniraj, the rape victim committed suicide after the panchayat did not take any strict action against the accused.

“Sister of the deceased told police that a panchayat was convened wherein the accused were slapped and let-off. After that, the girl went home and committed suicide,” said Muniraj.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father said that after Panchayat gave meager punishment to the accused persons, his daughter felt insulted.

Accused held

“An FIR has been registered and two youth have been arrested. Body of the victim has been sent for postmortem,” he said.

An investigation in the case is underway and police said that action will be taken against the people who participated in the panchayat and they would be slapped with charges of abetment to suicide.

Source: With inputs from ANI

