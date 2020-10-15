17-year-old girl commits suicide over harassment in UP’s Banda

SameerUpdated: 15th October 2020 12:29 pm IST
Two women end life in suicide pact in UP

Banda: A 17-year-old girl, who was distressed over repeated harassment by a relative, allegedly committed suicide in a village under Chilla Police Station, police said on Thursday.

The minor was found hanging inside her home on Wednesday, SHO, Chilla Ramashray Singh said on Thursday.

On the complaint of the girl’s brother, a case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the relative, the SHO said.

The matter was reported to police in September but the two sides reached an agreement, he said.

However, the harassment continued and the girl got fed up and decided to kill herself, the victim’s brother alleged in the complaint.

Source: PTI

READ:  Four-year-old raped in Hathras, accused held
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerUpdated: 15th October 2020 12:29 pm IST
Back to top button