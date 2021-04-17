17-year-old Hyderabadi girl makes money by turning simple idea into business

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old Hyderabadi girl is making money by combining her love for fashion and the age-old practice of thrifting. She is selling remodelled pre-loved clothes on her store, ThriftChicByTrish on Instagram.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the girl, Trisha Reddy started her store during the lockdown last year by borrowing Rs. 35000 from her parents. Till now, 75 out of 87 pieces of garments are sold.

Trisha said that in India, unused clothes are usually given to younger siblings which is an age-old in India and ThriftChicByTrish is an attempt to revive it by adding a business element to it.

She further said that thrift shops are common in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, however, it is lesser-known in south India especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Trisha who is also running a fashion blog for the past four years promotes clothes on Instagram. As of now, the online store sells only female clothes, however, she is planning to add male clothes too.

The clothes are dry-cleaned twice and they are delivered to customers at their doorstep.

What is thrifting?

Thrifting is nothing but shopping at a thrift store where clothes or any other items that are gently used are sold at a lower price. These items usually have enough life.

Usually, people do not go to thrift shop with a predefined list of items to be bought rather they hunt for the new item in the store.

Impact of Covid-19 on startups, businesses; Work from home trend

For many pandemic and lockdown was a nightmare, however, there was a section of people who took it as an opportunity and converted their innovative ideas into online businesses. Even many existing firms have also shifted their business to online.

Work from home has become a new trend, especially in the IT sector as it not only ensures social distancing but also saves the cost of the company.

Although pandemic was the driving force behind the shift to remote work, now many major companies are planning to continue with the ‘work from home’ model.