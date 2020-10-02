17-yr-old daughter of Ekbalpur murder victim dies in Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, Oct 1 : The 17-year old daughter of Ekbalpur murder victim Akida Khatun (45), who was allegedly hacked to death on September 25 by her brother-in-law Sultan Ansari, succumbed to grievous injuries at a Kolkata hospital on Thursday.

Taiba Khatun (17) and her elder sister Shagufta were admitted to a hospital with critical injuries while their mother Akida had been declared brought dead by the doctors. Shagufta is still admitted in the hospital.

The 45-year-old woman was allegedly killed and her two daughters were critically injured by Ansari over a family dispute. Police sources said Ansari wanted to marry Akida’s daughter but the parents didn’t agreed to it so he killed Akida and injured two daughters.

The incident took place in Kolkata’s Ekbalpur area. According to police, the person did confess to his crime and surrendered himself to the local Ekbalpur police station after the incident. And he was arrested immediately.

Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim has visited the spot at Dr. Sudhir Bose Road after the incident. He said the murder was outcome of a family dispute.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.