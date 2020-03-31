170 shelters for accommodating migrant labourers: KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister K T Rama Rao today said the State government was taking effective steps to track those came from Nizamuddin Markaj in Delhi. He said as six deaths reported on Monday after their return, the government was taking steps against corona virus spread.

KTR said they have collected the details of returnees from Delhi Nizamuddin Markaj area. Lockdown was being effectively implemented and the returnees should inform the government to prevent virus spread and the District Collectors were monitoring through special teams. He said of 70 positive cases, 14 recovered and were being treated. He said the lockdown was being enforced to ensure people remain indoors and maintain social distancing.

“We have set up 170 shelters to provide food and accommodation to labourers and workers of other States and districts. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked the officials concerned to offer food and accommodation to these workers.

The KCR Government was taking care of the people and workers, who should cooperate as the government was going as per a perfect plan to fight corona crisis and the officials prepared to cut the corona virus chain.

