174 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

The protesters went to the Israeli army checkpoints and roadblocks, confronting the Israeli soldiers.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 11th September 2021 3:23 pm IST
174 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
Jerusalem: Israeli police maneuver through the Al Aqsa Mosque compound after Friday prayers to clear a protest a protest celebrating the six Palestinian prisoners who tunneled out of Gilboa Prison, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. AP/PTI

Ramallah: At least 174 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank as protesters were showing their support for the Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli prisons, authorities said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that among the injured, 25 were wounded by rubber bullets, adding that an ambulance driver and a photojournalist were also hurt during the clashes on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The rest of the injured suffered from pains after inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli soldiers to disperse the demonstrators in the villages of Beita, Huwara and Beit Dajan near the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

MS Education Academy

Thousands of Palestinians participated in a demonstration called “a day of rage” to show solidarity with six Palestinian prisoners who broke out of an Israeli prison earlier this week. 

Also Read
Israeli forces capture 2 escaped Palestinian prisoners

The protesters went to the Israeli army checkpoints and roadblocks, confronting the Israeli soldiers.

Witnesses said the protesters threw stones at Israeli soldiers who fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse them.

The tension between Israel and the Palestinians has been mounting since the escape of the Palestinian prisoners on Monday from the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel through a tunnel they dug.

Israel’s security forces said on Friday night they captured two of the prisoners near the city of Nazareth in northern Israel.

The Israeli police believe the other four escapees have managed to reach “Area A”, areas in the West Bank that are under full civil and security control by the Palestinian Authority.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button