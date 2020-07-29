1,77,43,740 samples tested for COVID-19 in India till July 28: ICMR

Posted By Qayam Last Updated: 29th July 2020 10:51 am IST

New Delhi: A total of 1,77,43,740 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Tuesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 28 is 1,77,43,740 including 4,08,855 samples tested yesterday,” said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744.

Source: ANI
