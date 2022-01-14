17M tweets: Meet most trended contestant in Bigg Boss history

Mumbai: Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 finale, makers shocked the viewers by eliminating the most hyped contestant Umar Riaz from the show. His eviction came as a punishment post his physical spat with Pratik Sehajpal. However, one cannot deny the fact that Umar was one of the most loved housemates among the audience.

Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 15. He may not have won the ongoing season of controversial reality show but he has certainly won many hearts with his brilliant stint. Be it giving his 100% to tasks, voicing his opinions, or making relations, Umar left no chance to make his presence feel on the show. Infact his game was only getting better and better.

Doctor by profession and an artist by passion, Umar Riaz is the elder brother of Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz. Though Umar is out of the show, hashtags in support of him have been heavily trending on Twitter as fann continue to shower love on him.

Umar Riaz becomes most trended Bigg Boss contestant

According to a report in News 18, Umar Riaz has become the most trended and talked about celebrity on Twitter in Bigg Boss’ history. He defeated the other popular former contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to achieve this milestone.

‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ touches 17 million

Though Umar has been eliminated from the Salman Khan hosted show, viewers have declared him as the winner. ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ hashtag has been trending on Twitter for four straight days since his eviction and this trend clocked more than 17 million tweet making it the biggest trend in Bigg Boss history.

Sharing the same news on his Instagram, Umar Riaz wrote, “History has been created. Higesht trend of 17 million plus in BB history. Love and respect.”

Other most trended contestants in the history of Bigg Boss are — Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Shehnaaz Gill, Rahul Vaidya, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Jasmin Bhasin.