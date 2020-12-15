18 Covid patients discharged in Chinese mainland

News Desk 1Published: 15th December 2020 8:32 am IST
Beijing, Dec 15 : A total of 18 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report on Tuesday.

There were 312 confirmed cases still being treated, including seven in severe conditions, the report showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Monday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 86,758 confirmed Covid-19 cases, among whom 81,812 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,634 died of the disease.

